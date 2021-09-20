DOH reports 18,937 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 2,385,616 after the Department of Health reported 18,937 additional COVID-19 cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 92.7 percent were mild, 2.7 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent critical, 1.4 percent severe, and 2.61 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2,171,832 with the addition of 20,171 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 36,934 with the addition of 146 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 4, the second-highest alert level being implemented by the government in the region.

On Monday, the Palace and the Department of Education said President Rodrigo Duterte has approved limited face-to-face classes in areas with minimal risk for COVID-19.

In a separate statement, DepEd said only at least 100 public schools and 20 private schools will participate in the “pilot implementation.”

“Face-to-face classes shall be conducted half-day every other week, with participating schools ensuring that class schedules are arranged equitably so that all qualified learners have the opportunity to attend face-to-face classes,” the department said.