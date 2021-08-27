DOH reports 17,447 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,916,461 after the Department of Health reported 17,447 more COVID-19 cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 142531 were active.

Of these, 96.2 percent were mild, 1.1 percent were asymptomatic, 0.6 percent were critical, 1.1 percent were severe, and 0.96 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1741089 including the additional 6771

Over 100–or 113–more deaths were reported, pushing the total death toll to 32841.

Earlier, the DOH said a community transmission of the Delta variant was observed in Metro Manila and Region 4, although it said further evidence was needed to confirm this.

The OCTA research group said Metro Manila topped its list of areas with the most COVID-19 new infections on Wednesday, Aug. 25.