DOH reports 16,313 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,899,200 on Thursday, Aug. 26, after the Department of Health reported 16,313 more cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 131921 were active.

Of these, 96.1 percent were mild, 1.1 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent were critical, 1.2 percent were severe, and 1.03 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,734,551 including the additional 9,659 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 32,728 including the additional 236 deaths.

Earlier, the DOH said a community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant had been observed in Metro Manila and in Region 4, although further evidence was needed to confirm this.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, the OCTA research group said Metro Manila topped its list of areas with the most COVID-19 infections reported on Wednesday, Aug. 25.