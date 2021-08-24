DOH reports 12,067 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,869,691 after the Department of Health reported 12,067 more COVID-19 cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 127703 were active.

Of these, 95.5 percent were mild, 1.7 percent were asymptomatic, 0.6 percent were critical, 1.2 percent were severe, and 0.93 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1709724 including the additional 14565 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 32262, with the addition of 303 deaths.

Earlier, the DOH said a community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant was observed in Metro Manila and in Calabarzon although further evidence was needed to confirm this.

More COVID-19 variant cases were also reported in the country, which continues with its efforts to inoculate members on its list of prioritization amid the COVID-19 pandemic.