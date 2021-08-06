DOH reports 119 more Delta variant cases; tally now at 450

More Alpha, Beta, P.3 variant cases also detected

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more Delta variant cases have been detected in the Philippines, pushing the total cases detected of that COVID-19 variant to 450.

According to the Department of Health, apart from the 119 Delta variant cases detected in the latest batch of samples sequenced by the Philippine Genome Center, also detected were 125 Alpha variant cases, 94 Beta variant cases and 11 P.3 variant cases.

The additional Alpha variant cases pushed the total Alpha variant cases detected in the Philippines to 2,093; the additional Beta variant cases to a total of 2,362; and the additional P.3 variant cases to a total of 287.

No additional Gamma variant cases were detected in the latest sample, which means the total remains at two.

To date, the DOH said the PGC has sequenced 10473 samples.

“As we begin to detect more COVID-19 cases with variants of concern, the public is reminded not to be complacent and strictly adhere to the minimum public standards such as proper wearing of facemask and faceshield, washing of hands for at least 20 seconds, observing physical distancing, and ensuring proper ventilation whenever indoors,” the DOH said.

It also urged individuals to get vaccinated when it’s their turn to prevent COVID-19 severe cases and deaths.

Metro Manila is now under an enhanced community quarantine for two weeks amid the continuing threat of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Health authorities have said a Delta variant-positive person can infect as many as eight people in one sitting.

An Alpha variant-positive person can infect three to four people, they said.

The DOH has classified eight areas in Metro Manila and other parts of the country as COVID-19 alert level 4 areas due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases there and the increased hospital care utilization rate.