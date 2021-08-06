DOH classifies 8 areas in Metro Manila as COVID-19 alert level 4 areas

Other areas in Cordillera, in other regions also under the classification

(Eagle News) — Eight areas in Metro Manila and several other parts of the country have been classified as COVID-19 alert level 4 areas due to the high number of COVID-19 cases, hospital occupancy rate.

According to a DOH presentation, Las Pinas, Muntinlupa, Pateros, Quezon City, Taguig, Malabon, Makati and San Juan are under the classification for being moderate- to critical-risk areas for COVID-19 with a healthcare utilization rate (HCUR) higher than 70 percent.

The following areas are also under the alert level:

Cordillera – Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet

Region 1- Ilocos Norte

Region 2 – Cagayan, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino

Region 3 – Angeles City, Bataan, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac

Region 4A – Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Lucena City

Region 6 – Iloilo, Iloilo City

Region 7 – Cebu, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City

Region 8 – Tacloban City

Region 10 – Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin

Region 11 – Davao City

Region 12 – General Santos City

The following areas, meanwhile, are under alert level 3:

NCR – Caloocan, Mandaluyong, Manila, Marikina, Navotas, Parañaque, Pasig, Valenzuela, Pasay

Cordillera – Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province

Region 1 – Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, Dagupan City

Region 2 – Batanes, Santiago City, Isabela

Region 3 – Bulacan, Nueva Ecija

Region 4A – Rizal

Region 4B – Marinduque, Romblon, Puerto Princesa

Region 5 – Masbate, Naga City, Catanduanes

Region 6 – Aklan, Antique, Bacolod City, Capiz

Region 8 – Leyte, Northern Samar, Southern Leyte

Region 9 – Zamboanga del Sur

Region 10 – Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Oriental

Region 11 – Davao Occidental

Region 12 – Cotabato (North Cotabato), Sultan Kudarat

Caraga – Surigao del Sur

These areas are at moderate to critical risk for COVID-19 but with a bed occupancy rate lower than 70 percent.

The following areas, meanwhile, are under alert level 2, which means transmission is low and decreasing, HCUR is low, but a Delta case is present.

These are also areas with a low but increasing case count, or areas with low and decreasing transmission but increasing HCUR.

They can also be areas that are at minimal to low risk for COVID-19 but have positive TWGR, or areas that are at minimal to low risk, have a negative TWGR, but have an HCUR higher than 50 percent.

Cordillera – Ifugao

Region 1 – La Union

Region 3 – Zambales, Aurora

Region 4B – Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro

Region 5 – Camarines Sur, Sorsogon

Region 6 – Guimaras, Negros Occidental

Region 7 – Bohol, Siquijor

Region 8 – Eastern Samar, Ormoc City, Samar (Western Samar)

Region 9 – Zamboanga Del Norte, Zamboanga City

Region 10 – Misamis Occidental

Region 11 – Davao Del Norte, Davao De Oro, Davao Del Sur, Davao Oriental

Region 12 – South Cotabato, Sarangani

Caraga: Agusan Del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao Del Norte, Agusan Del Sur, Butuan City

BARMM: Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Sulu

Meanwhile, the following areas are under Alert Level 1:

Region 4B – Palawan

Region 5 – Camarines, Norte, Albay

Region 7 – Negros Oriental

Region 8 – Biliran

Region 9 – Zamboanga Sibugay

BARMM – Maguindanao, Tawi-Tawi, Basilan

According to the DOH, in these areas, COVID-19 cases are low and decreasing, HCUR is low, and there is no Delta variant case in an area.

The areas are at minimal to low risk, with a negative two-week case growth rate (TWGR) and HCUR lower than 50 percent.

The DOH made the announcement on the day Metro Manila and other areas reverted to an enhanced community quarantine amid the threat of the Delta variant.

Metro Manila mayors have agreed to impose longer curfew hours for the duration of the ECQ until Aug. 20.