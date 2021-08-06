DOH classifies 8 areas in Metro Manila as COVID-19 alert level 4 areas

Other areas in Cordillera, in other regions also under the classification
(Eagle News) — Eight areas in Metro Manila and several other parts of the country have been classified as COVID-19 alert level 4 areas due to the high number of COVID-19 cases, hospital occupancy rate.
According to a DOH presentation, Las Pinas, Muntinlupa, Pateros, Quezon City, Taguig, Malabon, Makati and San Juan are under the classification for being moderate- to critical-risk areas for COVID-19 with a healthcare utilization rate (HCUR) higher than 70 percent.
The following areas are also under the alert level:
- Cordillera – Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet
- Region 1- Ilocos Norte
- Region 2 – Cagayan, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino
- Region 3 – Angeles City, Bataan, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac
- Region 4A – Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Lucena City
- Region 6 – Iloilo, Iloilo City
- Region 7 – Cebu, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City
- Region 8 – Tacloban City
- Region 10 – Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin
- Region 11 – Davao City
- Region 12 – General Santos City
The following areas, meanwhile, are under alert level 3:
- NCR – Caloocan, Mandaluyong, Manila, Marikina, Navotas, Parañaque, Pasig, Valenzuela, Pasay
- Cordillera – Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province
- Region 1 – Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, Dagupan City
- Region 2 – Batanes, Santiago City, Isabela
- Region 3 – Bulacan, Nueva Ecija
- Region 4A – Rizal
- Region 4B – Marinduque, Romblon, Puerto Princesa
- Region 5 – Masbate, Naga City, Catanduanes
- Region 6 – Aklan, Antique, Bacolod City, Capiz
- Region 8 – Leyte, Northern Samar, Southern Leyte
- Region 9 – Zamboanga del Sur
- Region 10 – Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Oriental
- Region 11 – Davao Occidental
- Region 12 – Cotabato (North Cotabato), Sultan Kudarat
- Caraga – Surigao del Sur
These areas are at moderate to critical risk for COVID-19 but with a bed occupancy rate lower than 70 percent.
The following areas, meanwhile, are under alert level 2, which means transmission is low and decreasing, HCUR is low, but a Delta case is present.
These are also areas with a low but increasing case count, or areas with low and decreasing transmission but increasing HCUR.
They can also be areas that are at minimal to low risk for COVID-19 but have positive TWGR, or areas that are at minimal to low risk, have a negative TWGR, but have an HCUR higher than 50 percent.
- Cordillera – Ifugao
- Region 1 – La Union
- Region 3 – Zambales, Aurora
- Region 4B – Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro
- Region 5 – Camarines Sur, Sorsogon
- Region 6 – Guimaras, Negros Occidental
- Region 7 – Bohol, Siquijor
- Region 8 – Eastern Samar, Ormoc City, Samar (Western Samar)
- Region 9 – Zamboanga Del Norte, Zamboanga City
- Region 10 – Misamis Occidental
- Region 11 – Davao Del Norte, Davao De Oro, Davao Del Sur, Davao Oriental
- Region 12 – South Cotabato, Sarangani
- Caraga: Agusan Del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao Del Norte, Agusan Del Sur, Butuan City
- BARMM: Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Sulu
Meanwhile, the following areas are under Alert Level 1:
- Region 4B – Palawan
- Region 5 – Camarines, Norte, Albay
- Region 7 – Negros Oriental
- Region 8 – Biliran
- Region 9 – Zamboanga Sibugay
- BARMM – Maguindanao, Tawi-Tawi, Basilan
According to the DOH, in these areas, COVID-19 cases are low and decreasing, HCUR is low, and there is no Delta variant case in an area.
The areas are at minimal to low risk, with a negative two-week case growth rate (TWGR) and HCUR lower than 50 percent.
The DOH made the announcement on the day Metro Manila and other areas reverted to an enhanced community quarantine amid the threat of the Delta variant.
Metro Manila mayors have agreed to impose longer curfew hours for the duration of the ECQ until Aug. 20.