DOH reports 102 more COVID-19 deaths amid data backlog

(Eagle News) –The Department of Health on Tuesday, Sept. 28, reported an additional 102 COVID-19 deaths in the country.

With the addition, the DOH said the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 was now at 37,596.

In a statement, the DOH said the technical team was so far still manually encoding data on fatalities from previous days.

It said further advisories would be issued.

Earlier, the DOH said the COVIDKaya system server was down from Sept. 23 to 26 as it said it could only process so much data from the COVID Document Repository System.

On Monday, Sept. 27, the DOH said the COVID-19 case tally in the Philippines was at 2,509,177, with the addition of 18,449 cases.

Recoveries are at 2,313,412.