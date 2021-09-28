DOH reports 18,449 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Department of Health reported 18,449 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, Sept. 27, pushing the total COVID-19 cases in the Philippines to 2,509,177.

Of the total cases, the DOH said 158,169 were active.

Of the active cases, 78.7 percent are mild, 15.3 percent are asymptomatic, 1.7 percent are severe, and 0.8 percent are in critical condition.

According to DOH data, the top regions with cases in the last two weeks were Metro Manila with 3,060 or 17 percent, Region 4A with 2,465 or 14 percent, and Region 3 with 1,922 or 11 percent.

Recoveries rose to 2,313,412, with the addition of 21,811.

Ninety-three additional deaths pushed the total COVID-19 deaths to 37,494.

The DOH data said 75 percent of the Philippines’ intensive care unit beds are utilized.

Fifty-four percent of the mechanical ventilators are also in use.

In Metro Manila, 77 percent of ICU beds are in use, while 58 percent of ventilators are utilized.