DOH official: 3 hospitals to be exclusively used for COVID-19 patients ready next week

(Eagle News)– The three hospitals the Department of Health said would be exclusively used for coronavirus disease 2019 patients will be ready by next week.

This is according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in a radio interview on Saturday, March 21.

Vergeire said the DOH is now preparing 140 beds at the Philippine General Hospital in Manila, 120 beds at the Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan, and 40 beds at the Lung Center of the Philippines.

Earlier, the DOH said the three hospitals would be designated as referral hospitals.

The DOH said that the Philippine Blood Center will not be admitting any suspected COVID-19 cases to ensure that the country has adequate supply of blood for severe and critical patients.