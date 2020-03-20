PGH, Lung Center, Jose Rodriguez Memorial designated as COVID-19 referral hospitals for Metro Manila

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health (DOH) is finalizing preparations to equip the Philippine General Hospital, Lung Center of the Philippines, and Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital as referral hospitals for COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

In an advisory, the DOH said that it is expecting to finalize talks with the UP-PGH today, March 20.

“In view of this, the UP-PGH has begun ceasing admission for non-emergency cases to free up wards and rooms,” the advisory stated.

The DOH also reported that the Lung Center of the Philippines will dedicate one wing with 40 beds for COVID-19 patients.

“Because LCP is the referral hospital for patients with multi-drug resistant tuberculosis and lung cancer, care must be taken not to expose these immunocompromised patients,” it added.

The Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, formerly the Tala Leprosarium, is likewise being prepared to become another COVID-19 referral hospital.

The DOH also clarified that the Philippine Blood Center will not be admitting any suspected COVID-19 cases, to ensure that the country has adequate supply of blood for severe and critical patients.

