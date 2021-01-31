DOH: No UK variant found in fourth batch of samples

(Eagle News) — No UK variant of the COVID-19 virus was detected in the fourth batch of samples that underwent sequencing, the Department of Health said.

In a statement, the DOH said the fourth batch was composed of 48 samples.

Of these, 23 came from the National Capital Region, 19 from CALABARZON, four from the Cordillera Administrative Region, and two from returning overseas Filipinos.

The DOH said of these 48 samples, seven have recovered.

The rest were mild or asymptomatic cases.

Another 48 samples will be sampled next week.

“While no new cases have been detected, the DOH reiterates that the minimum public health standards remain the best precautionary measure against COVID-19 infection regardless of the variant,” the DOH said.

“Thus, the public is urged to strictly adhere to these standards, especially when going to public places, by properly wearing face masks and face shields, maintaining a one-meter distance from other people, limiting the time of interaction (with) others, ensuring proper air circulation in any establishments or venues, and to regularly sanitize hands,” it added.

The Philippines has confirmed that the UK variant has been detected in the country.

This was after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The QC government later said he already tested negative for COVID-19 but was under strict monitoring.

Health authorities later said the variant had been found in 16 other COVID-19 cases.