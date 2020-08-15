DOH announces 4,351 additional COVID-19 cases in PHL, bringing total to 157,918

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country breached the 157,000 mark on Saturday, Aug. 15, after the Department of Health reported 4351 cases on the same day.

The DOH said of the total 156,918 total cases, 83,109 were active, of which 91 percent were mild, 7.5 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent severe, and 0.9 percent critical.

The department said the 4351 newly-announced cases were from 96 out of 103 laboratories.

Of these, 2460 came from Metro Manila, 232 from Laguna, 211 from Cavite, 187 from Cebu and 187 from Rizal.

Recoveries increased to 72,209 with the 885 reported today.

The number of deaths rose to 2600 after the 159 newly-reported deaths.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said apart from Cebu City, Nueva Ecija, Batangas, Iloilo City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Lapu Lapu and the municipalities of Minglanilla in Cebu and Consolacion will be under a general community quarantine from Aug. 16 to Aug. 31.

Roque said the community quarantine classifications of the Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal starting Aug. 18 will be announced by President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, 17.

“The rest of the country are placed under (MGCQ), with some provinces, highly urbanized cities and independent component cities with strict enforcement of local action,” Roque said.