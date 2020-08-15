Cebu City, 8 other areas under GCQ starting Aug. 16; Quarantine status of NCR, 4 other areas to be announced on Monday, Aug. 17

(Eagle News)–Cebu City and eight other areas will be under a general community quarantine starting Aug. 16.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said apart from Cebu City, Nueva Ecija, Batangas, Iloilo City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Lapu Lapu and the municipalities of Minglanilla in Cebu and Consolacion will be under the community quarantine until Aug. 31.

Under the GCQ, restrictions are eased further.

Areas under a modified general community quarantine are deemed under the “new normal.”

Roque said the community quarantine classifications of the National Capital Region (NCR), Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal starting Aug. 18 will be announced by President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, 17.

“The rest of the country are placed under (MGCQ), with some provinces, highly urbanized cities and independent component cities with strict enforcement of local action,” Roque said.

The Philippines recorded 153660 COVID-19 cases on Friday, Aug. 14.

Of this number, 71,405 recovered while 2,442 died.