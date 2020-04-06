DOH: Almost 23000 COVID-19 tests conducted in PHL

82.7 percent of total yielded negative results, DOH says

(Eagle News) — Almost 23,000 coronavirus disease 2019 tests have been conducted in the country so far, the Department of Health said on Monday, April 6.

According to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, the majority of the 22958 COVID-19 tests, or 82.7% however, yielded negative results.

Over 3000, or 3414, she said, turned out positive.

She said this was 16.9% of the total number of tests conducted.

It was unclear, however, how many people were tested for the virus, which has so far killed over 100 people in the country.

Earlier, authorities said a mass testing of suspected COVID-19 patients would be conducted mid-April.

Secretary Carlito Galvez, chief implementor of the country’s national action plan against COVID-19, said President Rodrigo Duterte may make a decision on whether or not to lift the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon between April 12 and 14.