DND Chief Lorenzana tests negative for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has tested negative for COVID-19.

Lorenzana made the announcement on Wednesday, July 15, a day after he said he would self-quarantine after one of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

He said his staff member, who was tested on Friday, July 10, had gone with him to Subic on that same day and to Jolo on Monday, July 13.

He said the staff member found out he tested positive upon landing in Jolo.

“He was not in the event with the President in Jolo yesterday as he was in seclusion,” Lorenzana said, noting that the staff member “came back with us to Manila (on Monday) in (personal protective equipment).”

The defense secretary had said his self-quarantine was until the results of the swab test he took on Tuesday morning came out.