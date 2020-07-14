Defense Secretary Lorenzana says he will self-quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Tuesday, July 14, announced he would self-quarantine after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Lorenzana, this was as he awaits the results of his swab test, which was done this morning.

He said his staff member, who was tested on Friday, July 10, had gone with him to Subic on that same day and to Jolo on Monday, July 13.

He said the staff member found out he tested positive upon landing in Jolo.

“He was not in the event with the President in Jolo yesterday as he was in seclusion,” Lorenzana said, noting that the staff member “came back with us to Manila yesterday in (personal protective equipment).”

All passengers of both planes and those he came in contact with while in Subic have been informed so that they can have themselves tested and go on quarantine, Lorenzana said.

Apart from Lorenzana, other Cabinet members who have tested positive for COVID-19 were Interior Secretary Eduardo Año and Education Secretary Leonor Briones.

Both have since recovered.