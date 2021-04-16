DILG’s Año back to work after medical leave

(Eagle News) — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año is returning to work on Friday, April 16, following his extended leave after contracting COVID-19.

Interior Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said in an interview that Año’s doctor has already given him the clearance to work.

He is scheduled to lead a meeting on Friday.

Año first tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020 and recovered soon after.

He, however, again tested positive in August of the same year.

He was supposed to get back to work in February 2021 after he took a one-month leave in January upon his doctors’ advice.

His leave, however, was extended.

Interior Undersecretary for Peace and Order Bernardo Florece was designated the officer-in-charge of the Department of the Interior and Local Government while Año was away.