DILG vows to hold Parañaque cop caught on video shooting mother, son in Tarlac liable

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Wednesday, December 23, vowed to hold accountable Police Master Sergent Jonel Nuezca, who was caught on video shooting dead a mother and her son during an argument in Tarlac.

“..Itong si Nuezca ay tiyak na mabubulok sa kulungan tulad ng mga nauna ng tinanggal at kinasuhan ng PNP,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said.

According to Año, 16,839 policemen have been sanctioned since 2016.

Of these, 8,349 were suspended and 1,803 were given a reprimand.

He said 4,784 police were dismissed from the service, of which 564 were found to have drug links.

Nuezca, who was assigned at the Paranaque City Police Crime Laboratory, shot Sonya Gregorio, 52, and Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, point-blank with a 9 mm firearm following an argument over the firing of a “boga” in Paniqui, Tarlac, his hometown, the police said.

It was unclear who fired the PVC cannon.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has said Nuezca has been indicted for two counts of murder.

The indictment was apart from the administrative case the Philippine National Police has lodged against him.

President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed indignation over Nuezca’s killing.