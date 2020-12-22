President Duterte expresses indignation over Parañaque cop slay of mother, son

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, December 21, expressed indignation over a Parañaque policeman’s killing of a mother and son in Paniqui, Tarlac.

In a televised address, the President hurled invectives at Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca, calling him “crazy” and “may topak sa ulo.”

The President agreed with Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, however, and said this was an “isolated incident.”

“Alam mo, bihira kang makakita ng ganito. You only find this in people who are crazy. May topak sa ulo,” he said.

Año said the Department of the Interior and Local Government would ensure that Nuezca, who is in the custody of the Tarlac police, would not escape.

He said the Philippine National Police has also filed an administrative case against Nuezca.

This was apart from the two counts of murder filed against him in court.

“Di po namin tinotolerate ang ganitong klase ng gawain ng pulis. Nakakasira sa maraming magandang ginawa ng ating kapulisan lalo na ngayong panahon ng pandemya,” Año said.

Nuezca, a police master sergeant assigned at the Paranaque City Police Crime Laboratory, shot Sonya Gregorio, 52, and Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, point-blank with a 9 mm firearm following an argument over the firing of a “boga” in Paniqui, Tarlac, his hometown, the police said.

It was unclear who fired the PVC cannon.

According to PNP Chief Debold Sinas, Nuezca was charged with grave misconduct involving two homicide cases last year but these were dismissed because of lack of evidence and witnesses.

Sinas said in 2013, Nuezca was also administratively charged for grave misconduct in 2013, and serious neglect of duty for failing to submit himself to drug testing in 2014.

In 2016, he was charged with serious neglect of duty for failing to appear as a prosecution witness in a drug case in 2016.

He said Nuezca got a 31-day suspension for his failure to appear for the drug test, while the other two cases were dropped.