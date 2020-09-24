DILG to continue to hire contact tracers until 50,000 target reached

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government will continue to hire contact tracers until it reaches its target of at least 50,000.

In a statement, Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the DILG’s provincial and city field offices will continue to accept applications even after the original deadline, which was supposed to be Sept. 23.

Malaya said around 10,000 people have already applied for the post in Metro Manila.

Some of them, however, have not submitted their complete documents, so they were given more time to do so on a first come, first served basis.

“As soon as they are deemed qualified by the selection board, they will be hired, trained, and deployed to the various LGUs,” Malaya said.

“While our first preference is college graduates or college level of allied medical courses or criminology, we are also open to graduates or college level of any course. So, we urge them to apply and help the country defeat COVID-19,” Malaya added.

Earlier, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the hired contact tracers may start work on Oct. 1.