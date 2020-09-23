DILG: Contact tracers hired by gov’t may start work on Oct. 1

(Eagle News)–Contact tracers hired by the government may begin their work on Oct. 1.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the target period for the start of the work of the target 50,000 new hires coincides with the release of the budget.

The deadline for the application is Sept. 23.

“Mas marami tayong ilalagay sa lugar na nangangailangan at mayroon pa rin namang maiiwan doon sa low active cases para sigurado din naman na tuloy-tuloy ‘yung pagcontact tracing,” Año said.

Earlier, the Department of the Interior and Local Government announced it was hiring 2,000 contact tracers for Quezon City, the biggest city in Metro Manila.

According to Dr. Rolly Cruz, head of the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit, the additional contact tracers will augment the current crop of CESU contact tracers.

“Napakahalaga ng tracing dahil ito ang unang hakbang sa trace-isolate-treat method na ating ginagamit upang hindi na kumalat pa ang virus sa mga komunidad,” he said.

Año said Metro Manila will get 9285 contact tracers.

Each contact tracer will earn a minimum of P18,784.