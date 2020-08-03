DILG chief Año: Quarantine passes to be used again in MECQ areas, checkpoints to be set up anew

(Eagle News) — Quarantine passes will be used again in areas under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

This is according to Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, who gave a radio interview on Monday, Aug. 3, a day after President Rodrigo Duterte announced Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan and Rizal would be classified as MECQ areas starting Tuesday, Aug. 4.

According to Año, quarantine checkpoints would again be set up, noting that residents will only be allowed to travel for essential purposes.

“Ibabalik natin ‘yan, especially ‘yung sa mga borders ng outside ng MECQ areas,” Año said.

Based on the Palace’s May presentation of the government’s COVID-19 strategy, public transportation is also limited in MECQ areas.

Tricycles can be allowed depending on the guidelines of the local government unit concerned.

“Ang papayagan natin dyan ay shuttle services, point to point. Ine-encourage natin ‘yung paggamit ng bike. Motorcycles will be allowed,” Año added.

President Duterte made the decision to place Metro Manila and its nearby areas under the quarantine classification a day after the medical community called for a 2-week “time-out” to allow them to recover from exhaustion.

The medical community added the period would allow the government to recalibrate its COVID-19 strategy amid the rising COVID-19 cases.