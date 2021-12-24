DFA says some consular offices in Odette-affected areas have resumed operations

Only applicants with scheduled appointments from Dec. 21 to be entertained, DFA says

(Eagle News)–Several consular offices in Odette-affected areas in Visayas and Mindanao have resumed operations, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, the following offices, however, shall cater only to applicants who have scheduled appointments from December 21:

Bacolod

Butuan

Cagayan de Oro

Clarin

Davao

Dumaguete

General Santos

Iloilo

Puerto Princesa

Tacloban

Tagum

Zamboanga

Meanwhile, the consular offices and the temporary off-site passport services in Cebu will remain closed until December 26, a DFA infographic read.

Earlier, the DFA said applicants affected by the closure of consular offices due to Typhoon “Odette” last December 17 that they would be contacted for the rescheduling of their DFA appointments “as soon as the Department has established contact with the (consular offices) and as soon as the situation stabilizes.”

Typhoon “Odette” left the Philippine Area of Responsibility last week, but not before leaving massive devastation in parts of the country.

So far, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said over 300 fatalities due to “Odette” have been reported.