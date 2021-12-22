DFA: Applicants affected by closure of consular offices in Odette-hit areas to be contacted for rescheduling of appointments

(Eagle News) — Applicants affected by the closure of consular offices in areas severely hit by Typhoon “Odette” will be contacted for rescheduling of the appointments, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, this is “as soon as the Department has established contact with the COs and as soon as the situation stabilizes.”

So far, the DFA said the consular offices of Cebu and the temporary off-site passport services there shall remain closed until December 24 as network connection and sufficient power to continue operations have yet to be restored.

Meanwhile, the following consular offices in Visayas and Mindanao have resumed operations, but shall cater to those who have a schedule from December 21.

Bacolod

Butuan

Cagayan De Oro

Clarin

Davao

Dumaguete

General Santos

Iloilo

Puerto Princesa

Tacloban

Tagum

Zamboanga

Applicants scheduled on December 17 are advised to wait for their new schedule, the DFA said.

“In the meantime, the Department urges applicants to prioritize their safety and closely adhere to local government safety and precautionary measures set in place following the typhoon’s aftermath,” it added.