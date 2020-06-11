DFA repatriates 181 Filipinos from Indonesia

(Eagle News)–The government has repatriated over 100 Filipinos from Indonesia, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, the government chartered a Cebu Pacific plane for the 181 Filipino repatriates, who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Wednesday, June 10.

The Filipinos underwent the “appropriate medical protocols” upon arrival as required by the Department of Health, the DFA said.

The agency said they will also be required to undergo quarantine procedures in accordance with the omnibus guidelines established by the Interagency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“The whole-of-nation approach to repatriation involves the DFA coordinating with the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), DOH and the (Department of the Interior and Local Government),” the DFA said.

Earlier, the DFA announced the repatriation of over 300 seafarers from a cruise ship off the United States.