DFA repatriates 329 Filipino seafarers from US

(Eagle News)–Over 300 Filipinos from a cruise ship off the United States were repatriated recently by the government.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the 329 Filipino seafarers working at the Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Liberty of the Seas arrived in the country on Monday, June 8.

Representatives of the Department of Health, Bureau of Quarantine, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Transportation, Philippine Coast Guard and the Manila International Airport Authority welcomed the repatriates at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

All Filipinos underwent the appropriate airport medical protocols, the DFA said.

It said they would undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine as required by the BOQ.

The DFA recently announced it had assisted 148 Filipinos stranded in South Korea due to the frequent cancellation of flights.