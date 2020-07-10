DFA: PHL starts coordination with int’l partners for availability of COVID-19 vaccine in country

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has begun coordinating with international partners to ensure that a COVID-19 vaccine will be available to Filipinos should one be developed.

In a statement, the DFA said it has initiated the “coordination and exchanges of information” with different jurisdictions across the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa and Middle East through its foreign service posts.

“Based on the gathered information by the Department, collaboration with Philippine subsidiaries of vaccine developers, engagement with those overseas for conduct of clinical trials, utilization of multilateral efforts to ensure vaccine access, and bilateral cooperation are key efforts that must be pursued to ensure that a viable vaccine can be made available and accessible for Filipinos,” the DFA said.

It said information on vaccine developments and potential international partners were also endorsed by the DFA to the Department of Science and Technology.

The DOST is the chair of the Sub-Technical Working Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials.

“As the whole nation strives to heal as one, the DFA stands ready to support and complement efforts of Philippine Government agencies in response to the current pandemic and eventually secure a viable vaccine for COVID-19 for Filipinos in the soonest possible time,” the DFA said.

So far, the country has confirmed over 51,000 COVID-19 cases.