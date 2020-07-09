COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 51754; no deaths reported today

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has breached the 51,000 mark–now at 51754–after the Department of Health reported 1395 cases on Thursday.

The DOH said no new deaths were reported, with the total retained at 1314.

Of the 51754 COVID-19 cases, the DOH said 37627 are active cases.

Of the total cases, 1184 were fresh cases, or cases where test results were reported to the patient within the last three days.

Over 200, or 211, were late cases, or cases where results were released to the patient four days ago or more.

Of the 1184 fresh cases, 390 came from Metro Manila, 243 from Region 7, 484 from other areas, and 67 were repatriates.

Of the 211 late cases, 53 were from Metro Manila, 47 from Region 7, 108 from other areas and 38 were repatriates.

Over 200, or 225 recoveries were reported today, bringing the total to 12813.