DFA official: Locsin signs notice of VFA termination, notice to be sent to US Embassy in Manila “forthwith”

(Eagle News) — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. signed on Tuesday, Feb. 11, the notice of termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States, a Foreign Affairs official said.

In a Tweet, Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said the signing was “on the order of the President through Executive Secretary (Salvador) Medialdea.”

He said the notice will be delivered to the US Embassy in Manila “forthwith.”

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to scrap the VFA, which governs the conduct of American soldiers on Philippine soil, after Senator Ronald dela Rosa announced his US visa had been cancelled.

Dela Rosa said he believes this was because of his role as former national police chief in the drug war, which the US has repeatedly criticized.

Dela Rosa said Duterte’s threat was due to one-sided foreign relations.

In a speech on Monday, Feb. 10, Duterte said US President Donald Trump and other people were trying to save the VFA, “pero ayoko.”