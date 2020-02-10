President Duterte: Trump, others trying to “save” VFA

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, Feb. 10, said his US counterpart Donald Trump and other people were trying to “save” the Visiting Forces Agreement.

But Duterte, who the Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said had issued the order for a notice of termination to be issued to the US government, said in a speech before local executives in the Palace, “ayaw ko.”

“One is that napaka bastos ng Amerikano. Talagang sobrang bastos,” Duterte said, as he narrated what he said was the US interference in the case of Senator Leila de Lima.

De Lima is detained on drug-related charges but some US senators have claimed these were only trumped-up charges.

In seeking for the abrogation of the VFA, which governs the conduct of American soldiers on Philippine soil, Duterte said the Philippines does not derive as many benefits from the agreement.

“After the Balikatan exercises, they go home with their armaments they do not leave it with us. Tsaka kung bumili ka mahal,” he said.

President Duterte first threatened to scrap the VFA after Senator Ronald dela Rosa said his US visa had been cancelled.

Dela Rosa said he believes this was because of his role in the drug war, which the US has repeatedly criticized.

Dela Rosa said Duterte’s threat was because of one-sided foreign relations.