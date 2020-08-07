DFA: Number of Filipinos killed in Beirut blast rises to 4, 31 others hurt

(Eagle News) — The number of Filipinos who died in the Beirut, Lebanon blast on Tuesday has risen to four, with 31 injured all in all.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said of the 31 hurt, two are in critical condition.

“They are confined and are being monitored at Rizk Hospital,” Philippine Embassy Beirut Charge d’affaires Ajeet Panemanglor said.

According to Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola, the higher figure comes as embassy personnel work to ascertain the condition of the Filipinos in its jurisdiction.

“We are saddened by the latest turn of developments,” she said.

“Our embassy officials shall continue to ascertain the condition of our community in Beirut. The DFA reaffirms its commitment to bring the much needed support and assistance to our kababayans specially at this hour of need,” she added.

Earlier, the DFA said 13 Filipino seafarers who went missing after the explosion that killed over 135 according to Red Cross are now accounted for.

The cause of the explosion has yet to be determined but Lebanese authorities said a probe would focus on the estimated 2750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse in the area.

The Philippines has extended its condolences to Lebanon over the incident.