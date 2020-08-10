DFA: Number of Filipinos hurt in Beirut, Lebanon explosion now at 47

(Eagle News) — The number of Filipinos who were hurt in the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon last week has risen to 47.

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday, Aug. 10, said the injuries of the five more Filipinos were also “not life-threatening.”

Earlier, the DFA said it was still verifying reports on the ground so the number of Filipinos affected in the blast on Tuesday could still increase.

So far, the DFA said four Filipinos have died in the explosion, and their remains will be brought to the Philippines this week.

According to the department, the repatriation of around 400 Filipinos from Lebanon will also push through.

The Palace has expressed its condolences to Lebanon over the incident, which a Lebanese official attributed to “confiscated high explosive” material.

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun, however, said a probe would also look at external interference as a possible cause.

He has rejected an international probe into the incident.