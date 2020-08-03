DFA: Consular operations in M. Manila, parts of Calabarzon suspended starting Tuesday, Aug. 4

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday, Aug. 3, announced its consular operations in Metro Manila would be suspended starting Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The DFA said the suspension of the consular operations also in Rizal, Cavite, Laguna and Bulacan was in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s announcement these areas would be classified as modified enhanced community quarantine areas again.

Only select industries are allowed to operate in MECQ areas.

According to the DFA, in particular, the Office of Consular Affairs in Aseana Parañaque City, all consular offices (COs) in Metro Manila, and the COs in Malolos, Dasmarinas, Laguna and Antipolo are covered by the suspension until Aug. 18.

The DFA said those affected by the suspension don’t have to rechedule or cancel their appointments.

It said passport applicants with confirmed appointments during these dates will be accommodated beginning August 19 until September 30, from Monday to Friday, during regular business hours.

The same holds for those seeking authentication, civil registration, and other consular services.

“The DFA also reminds the public that due to logistical limitations in light of the MECQ, there may be some delays in the production, delivery, and availability of passports nationwide, and at our Philippine Embassies and Consulates General until the MECQ period ends and our logistics partners’ operations are stabilized. Passport applicants are advised to prepare contingencies for their travel plans,” the DFA added.

Applicants may send an email to [email protected] / [email protected] or call (+63)2-8234-3488 for passport appointment concerns.

For passport, authentication, and other consular Inquiries, the public may call the client concerns unit at (+63)977-353-3942 (Globe) or (+63)961-567-9324 (Smart).