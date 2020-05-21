DFA: 468 Filipinos repatriated from Singapore, Qatar

(Eagle News) — Over 400 Filipinos were repatriated from Singapore and Qatar, the Department of Foreign Affairs reported on Thursday, May 21.

According to data from the DFA, of the 468, 190 from Singapore arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 yesterday.

The 278 from Qatar arrived today via Philippine Airlines flight PR685.

The agency said the repatriates underwent thermal scanning and RT-PCR testing upon arrival, as required by the Department of Health-Bureau of Quarantine.

“We are working around the clock because the distressed Filipinos depend on our services,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Y. Arriola said.

Over 28,000 Filipinos have so far been repatriated amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier, COVID-19 national action plan chief implementer Carlito Galvez said around 42,000 Overseas Filipino Workers are expected to arrive by June, and may overwhelm hotels.