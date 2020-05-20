COVID-19 Task Force chief implementer Galvez: 42,000 OFWs expected to return to PHL by June, may overwhelm hotels

(Eagle News) – Around 42,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are expected to arrive in the Philippines in May and June, COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez said Tuesday, May 19.

Galvez made the statement in his report to President Rodrigo Duterte during the President’s address shortly before midnight.

“Malaki po ang problema po natin sa returning OFW. Kasi po sa ngayon po, more than 27,000 na po ang nandito sa Manila at mayroon pa pong darating na 42,000 this coming May and June. Mao-overwhelm po ang ating mga hotels (We currently have a big problem on returning OFWs. Because as of now, more than 27,000 are here in Manila and some 42,000 will be coming this May and June. Our hotels will be overwhelmed),” Galvez said.

He added that Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is in talks with those in the hotel industry and other related agencies to solve the matter.

Galvez also reported that more or less 30,000 OFWs have been tested for COVID-19, and 464 of them were positive for the disease.

“Kung di po tayo nag-PCR sa mga ito, ito po ang ating magiging second wave at kawawa po ang ating mga LGUs (If we were not able to conduct PCR tests, they might have been the second wave and our LGUs will be overwhelmed,” he said.

He said that Secretary Lorenzana has already directed the Department of Transportation, the Overseas Workers Administration, and the Maritime Industry to immediately send home all OFWs who have received the necessary clearances.

Eagle News Service