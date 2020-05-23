DFA: 352 Filipinos recently repatriated from Saudi Arabia

(Eagle News) –Over 300 Filipinos from Saudi Arabia were recently repatriated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Department of Foreign Affairs continues its repatriation efforts.

In a statement, the DFA said the 352 Filipinos who arrived via Philippine Airlines flight PR 683 were employees of the Nasser S. Al Hajri Corporation in Dammam.

Upon their arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2, the repatriates underwent a briefing on the safety protocols prescribed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

They also underwent RT-PCR COVID-19 testing, and documentation.

“They will be temporarily housed at Bureau of Quarantine-approved facilities for their mandatory quarantine while they await the result of their RT-PCR test,” the DFA said.

According to the agency, with the recent repatriation, the number of OFWs repatriated amid the COVID-19 pandemic has breached 29000.

“DFA maintains its commitment to provide timely assistance to distressed overseas Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the agency said.

Earlier, COVID-19 national action plan chief implementer Carlito Galvez said around 42000 OFWs are expected to arrive in the country by June.