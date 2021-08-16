DFA: 32 Filipinos evacuated from Afghanistan so far

19 more set to leave immediately

(Eagle News) — Thirty-two Filipinos have so far been evacuated from Afghanistan, which is on the highest alert level 4 due to what the Department of Foreign Affairs said was the “uncertain” security situation there.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the 32 Filipinos are now in Doha and are awaiting their confirmed flights to the Philippines.

A group of 19 Filipinos is also set to leave immediately.

The DFA urged Filipinos in Afghanistan to seek repatriation and to immediately contact the Philippine Embassy in Pakistan or OFWHelp through the following details:

“The Department and its Foreign Service Posts in the region and beyond are exploring all avenues of cooperation and are closely coordinating with governments and international partners to guarantee their immediate and safe passage,” the department said.