PHL orders mandatory evacuation of Filipinos in Afghanistan

(Eagle News) — The Philippine government has ordered a mandatory evacuation of all Filipinos in Afghanistan due to the worsening security situation in the country.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the highest Alert Level 4 has been raised over the country, with Taliban forces edging closer to taking control of the government.

President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country, reports said.

According to the DFA, the alert level is raised when there is a large-scale internal conflict or a full-blown external attack.

The Philippine Embassy in Pakistan is in close coordination with the DFA to ensure the repatriation of the remaining Filipinos in Afghanistan, the department said.

It said there are an estimated 130 Filipinos in the country.