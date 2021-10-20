Detected COVID-19 cases in PHL climb to 2,731,735

(Eagle News) — Detected COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,731,735 on Tuesday, Oct. 19, after the Department of Health reported 4,496 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 63,637 were active.

Of these, 79 percent are mild, 5.2 percent asymptomatic, 2 percent critical, 4.8 severe, and 8.97 percent were moderate.

Recoveries are now at 2627126 with the addition of 9609 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 40972 with the additional 211 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3 until the end of the month.

Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered unit commanders to ensure increased police visibility amid concerns from health officials and experts over the apparent complacency of some people following the easing of restrictions.

The DOH said people were seen flocking to tourist spots and other places of convergence over the weekend, without following minimum health protocols with the easing of Metro Manila into a COVID-19 alert level 3 on Saturday.