DepEd mulls extending period of enrollment in public schools to July 15

(Eagle News) — The Department of Education is mulling extending the period of enrollment in public schools in the country to July 15.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said in a radio interview this was because of “high demand” even after the period of enrollment supposedly expired on June 30.

As of June 20, the DepEd said the total number of enrollees has reached 13,253,716 nationwide for kindergarten to Grade 12, including ALS and non-graded learners with disabilities.

Of the figure, the DepEd said 12,786,022 have enrolled in public schools while 458,320 registered in private schools.

“Magandang senyales ito, magandang balita ito na ang parents talagang gusto nilang magaral yung mga anak nila,” she said.

The department has set the opening of classes to Aug. 24.

The Palace has said there would be “no face-to-face” classes without a vaccine against COVID-19.

The DepEd said for the schoolyear, schools would implement “blended learning,” or a hybrid of learning via online or via printed materials to be given to the students and parents.

The department had said the mode of delivery would depend on the parents and the learners.