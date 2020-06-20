DepEd says over 13 million have enrolled for SY 2020-2021 so far

(Eagle News)–The total number of enrollees for school year 2020-2021 has reached over 13 million, as schools continued their remote enrollment of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Education, as of 8 a.m., Saturday, June 20, the total number of enrollees has reached 13,253,716 nationwide for kindergarten to Grade 12, including ALS and non-graded learners with disabilities.

Of the figure, the DepEd said 12,786,022 have enrolled in public schools while 458,320 registered in private schools.

The department had said the opening of classes would be on Aug. 24, but that there would be no face-to-face classes.

Preparations are so far ongoing for the implementation of a home-based learning through any or a blending of TV, radio, online, and printed modules.

The modes will depend on the “capacity of our learners’ households,” the DepEd had said.

In line with this, the DepEd said starting June 16, parents who do not have access to remote means may pick up or drop off the Learner Enrollment and Survey Form in drop boxes and kiosks found in barangay halls and schools.

Since June 1, the department has implemented the enrollment of students through alternative means of communication that do not require physically reporting to school, such as text, call, email, and online messaging.