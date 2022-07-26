Criminal raps filed vs suspect in Ateneo shooting

(Eagle News) — Criminal charges have been filed against the suspect in the shooting in Ateneo that left three dead on Sunday, July 24, the Philippine National Police said.

Charges of three counts of murder and frustrated murder have been filed against Chao Tiao Yumol, 38, a medical doctor from Basilan.

The police said Yumol is also facing complaints for violation of the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016 and malicious mischief.

The shooting in front of the Areté building before the start of Ateneo Law Graduation ceremonies left Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala, former mayor of Lamitan, Basilan Rose Furigay, and her aide Victor Capistrano dead.

Furigay’s daughter Hannah, who was set to attend the ceremonies, was also injured and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The police earlier said Yumol’s intended target was Furigay and that his motive was “personal.”