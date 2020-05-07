COVID-19 recoveries in PHL rise to 1618 as cases climb to 10343

(Eagle News) –COVID-19 recoveries in the country rose to 1618 on Thursday, May 7, as cases climbed to 10343.

The 1618 recoveries include the additional 112, which represent the country’s single-day highest number of recoveries so far.

The Department of Health said of the 339 new COVID-19 cases, 61 percent or 305 cases were from Region 7, 32 percent or 110 from Metro Manila, and 7 percent or 24 cases from other areas.

Twenty-seven new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 685.

Earlier, the DOH and epidemiologist Dr. John Wong said the Philippines was beginning to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire had said that this was indicated by the doubling time of cases and the doubling time of deaths–from three days to seven.

“For mortality doubling time, the good news is for Luzon, outside of NCR, Visayas and Mindanao, the mortality doubling time is now seven days or more which is very slow doubling in terms of deaths,” Wong had said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said he would lift the quarantine as soon as a vaccine was developed.

He has offered an at least P50-million reward to any Filipino who would develop the same.