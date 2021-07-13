COVID-19 cases in the PHL now at 1,481,660

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1481660 after the Department of Health reported 3,604 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 46934 were active.

Of the active cases, 89.6 were mild cases, 4.3 percent asymptomatic, 1.6 percent critical, 2.6 percent severe, and 1.83 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1408634, including the additional 5840 ones.

Seventy-seven more deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 26,092.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination drive is still ongoing, with members of the A4 and A5 categories being inoculated.

On Monday, July 12, President Rodrigo Duterte received his second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Some local government units, however, have announced the suspension of the administration of second doses for Sinovac vaccines, citing the lack of supply.

The national government has said there have been delays in the global supply of the vaccines so far.