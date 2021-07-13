President Duterte gets second COVID-19 vaccine dose

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte received the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, July 12.

Pictures posted on Senator Bong Go’s Facebook account showed Health Secretary Francisco Duque III administering the dose.

The President received his first dose of China’s Sinopharm on May 3.

According to World Health Organization guidelines, Sinopharm’s two vaccine doses should be administered in intervals of three to four weeks.

If the second dose is administered less than three weeks after the first, the guidelines state that the dose does not need to be repeated.

If, however, the administration of the second dose is delayed beyond four weeks, it should be given “at the earliest possible opportunity.”

The Philippines kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination program early this year with the inoculation of members medical frontliners.