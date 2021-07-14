COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rise to 1,485,457

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1485457 on Wednesday, July 14, after the Department of Health reported 3806 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 44408 were active.

Of these, 90 percent were mild, 3.5 percent asymptomatic, 1.7 percent critical, 2.8 percent severe, and 1.96 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1414817 including the additional 6296 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 26232 including the 140 additional deaths.

The Philippines on Wednesday, July 14, extended the travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan,, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates to July 31.

The national government imposed the travel ban covering India in particular in April, following reports of the Delta variant which is said to be more transmissible there.

Researches have expressed fears, however, that the Lambda variant first detected in Peru was more transmissible than that variant.

The Philippines COVID-19 vaccination is ongoing, although some local government units have announced a suspension on the administration of second COVID-19 doses due to a lack of supply.