COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 82,040; 1017 of 1657 newly-announced cases from NCR

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the country on Monday, July 27, breached the 82000 mark after the Department of Health reported 1657 cases on the same day.

The DOH said of the 82,040 total cases, 53649 were active cases.

Of this, 90 percent were mild, 9.1 percent asymptomatic, 0.5 percent severe, and 0.4 percent critical.

Of the 1657 newly-announced cases from tests done by 59 out of 90 labs, the DOH said 1017 came from Metro Manila, 89 from Laguna, 38 from Cavite, 31 from Cebu and 31 from Rizal.

Recoveries rose to 26,446, including the 359 reported today.

Sixteen deaths were reported today, bringing the total to 1945.

The Palace has said Metro Manila may revert to a modified enhanced community quarantine if COVID-19 cases in the country reached 85,000 by July 31.

President Rodrigo Duterte in his fifth State of the Nation Address called on Congress to pass the proposed Bayanihan To Recover As One Act which, among other things, institutes mechanisms to improve the social amelioration program.

The first Bayanihan law lapsed on June 24.