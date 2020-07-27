President Duterte calls on Congress to pass proposed Bayanihan to Recover As One Act

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, July 27, called on Congress to pass the proposed Bayanihan to Recover As One Act.

The President made the call in his fifth State of the Nation Address, as he thanked Congress for passing the Bayanihan We Heal as One Act at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bayanihan We Heal as One Act, also known as the first Bayanihan law, granted President Duterte additional powers to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

The law lapsed on June 24 but Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Social Amelioration Program that benefits low-income families was not affected by the expiry.

“Ang SAP distribution po ay nakalaan na po yan for distribution, hindi naman po sakop yan ng Bayanihan Act,” Roque had said.

“I hope that we can get some of the same treatment of clarity of purpose and the fastness to support the passage of the Bayanihan to Recover as One which is supplement funds for the recovery and response against the impact of COVID-19 pandemic,” the President said.