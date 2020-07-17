COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 63,001; majority of newly-announced cases from Metro Manila

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country reached 63,001 after the Department of Health reported 1841 cases on Friday, July 17.

According to the DOH, the 1841 cases reported today were based on total tests done by 76 out of 84 laboratories.

Of the newly-announced cases, majority still came from Metro Manila, with 441 from Manila, 140 from Quezon City, 96 from Mandaluyong, and 86 from Navotas.

Eighty-seven of the newly-announced cases came from Cebu City.

The DOH said of the 63,001 total cases, 39593 are active cases, with 90.3 percent mild cases, 8.8 percent asymptomatic,, 0.4 percent severe, and 0.4 percent critical.

Over 300, or 311, recoveries were reported today, bringing the total to 21748.

Seventeen deaths were reported today.

Overall, 1660 deaths have been confirmed in the country.

The Palace earlier warned Metro Manila would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine after two weeks if COVID-19 transmission did not slow down.

So far, Metro Manila is under a general community quarantine until July 31.