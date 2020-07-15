Palace says NCR may return to MECQ after two weeks if no slowdown in COVID-19 transmission is seen

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila may revert to a modified enhanced community quarantine area.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this was if, after two weeks, there is no slowdown in COVID-19 transmission.

Roque made the announcement, noting that President Rodrigo Duterte had initially agreed to place the National Capital Region under the stricter form of community quarantine, the MECQ, as recommended by a group of University of the Philippines researchers.

“Pero nag-apela ang chief implementer (of the action plan against COVID-19 Carlito Galvez Jr.) at (Department of the Interior and Local Government) dahil nangako ang mga mayor na paiigtingin ang localized lockdown, testing, tracing at treatment at ipatutupad nang mas malawakan ang restrictions,” Roque said.

In the end, Metro Manila will be under a less strict general community quarantine from July `16 to 31.

Roque appealed for Metro Manila residents to strictly follow safety and health protocols.